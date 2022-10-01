good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.31

good natured Products Inc. (CVE:GDNP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 32354 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James cut good natured Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$1.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

Get good natured Products alerts:

good natured Products Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$71.42 million and a P/E ratio of -5.61.

good natured Products Company Profile

good natured Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; home and business products, including bins, totes and crates, and food storage and bin liners; pallet stretch wraps, rollstocks, and resins; compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids; and plastic sheet and film products, including extruded roll stock sheets for thermoformed packaging.

Featured Articles

