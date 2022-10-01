GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Stock Position Boosted by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 859,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246,350 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG owned 0.22% of GoodRx worth $5,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in GoodRx by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,939,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,369,000 after buying an additional 742,906 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoodRx by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,110,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,459,000 after purchasing an additional 60,979 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of GoodRx by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,088,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,569,000 after purchasing an additional 102,426 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the first quarter worth approximately $18,926,000. Finally, Norwood Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the first quarter worth approximately $12,049,000. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GDRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on GoodRx from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on GoodRx in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

GoodRx Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $4.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.52. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $47.53.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $191.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.71 million. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoodRx Profile

(Get Rating)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.