Grand Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Grand Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Grand Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Grand Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,597.8% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.47. 8,431,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,573,479. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $179.28 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.44.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

