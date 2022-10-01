GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB) & FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Critical Review

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) and GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

FS Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. GrandSouth Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. FS Bancorp pays out 22.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FS Bancorp has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years. FS Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.3% of FS Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.4% of GrandSouth Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of FS Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.3% of GrandSouth Bancorporation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FS Bancorp 23.89% 12.91% 1.33% GrandSouth Bancorporation 27.00% 17.10% 1.33%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares FS Bancorp and GrandSouth Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for FS Bancorp and GrandSouth Bancorporation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FS Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 GrandSouth Bancorporation 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FS Bancorp and GrandSouth Bancorporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FS Bancorp $133.89 million 1.57 $37.41 million $3.62 7.53 GrandSouth Bancorporation $58.82 million 2.98 $16.11 million N/A N/A

FS Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than GrandSouth Bancorporation.

About FS Bancorp

(Get Rating)

FS Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company provides one-to-four-family residential first mortgages, second mortgage/home equity loan products, non-mortgage commercial business loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction and development loans, as well as consumer loans, which primarily include personal lines of credit, credit cards, automobile, direct home improvement, loans on deposit, and recreational loans. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 21 full bank service branches and 10 home loan production offices in suburban communities in the greater Puget Sound area, including Snohomish, King, Pierce, Jefferson, Kitsap, Clallam, Grays Harbor, Thurston, and Lewis counties; and one loan production office in the market area of the Tri-Cities. The company was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Mountlake Terrace, Washington.

About GrandSouth Bancorporation

(Get Rating)

GrandSouth Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for GrandSouth Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, various term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers one-to-four family residential, commercial real estate, home equity and lines of credit, residential construction and other construction and land, and commercial loans; and consumer loans comprising loans secured by personal property, such as automobiles, marketable securities, and boats and motorcycles, as well as unsecured consumer debt. In addition, it invests in investment securities, as well as provides specialty floor plan lending to small auto dealerships under the CarBucks trade name. The company operates through eight branches across South Carolina. GrandSouth Bancorporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Greenville, South Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.