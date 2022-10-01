Green Climate World Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $55,781.00 (WGC)

Green Climate World (WGC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One Green Climate World coin can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00001720 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Green Climate World has a total market cap of $3.58 million and $55,781.00 worth of Green Climate World was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Green Climate World has traded up 1.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Green Climate World Profile

Green Climate World’s genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Green Climate World’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,735,989 coins. The Reddit community for Green Climate World is https://reddit.com/r/GreenClimateWorld. The official website for Green Climate World is greenclimate.io. Green Climate World’s official Twitter account is @WeGen_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Green Climate World

According to CryptoCompare, “Green Climate world is a project aiming to improve the life on our planet.The core of the project is the WGC Token. The WGC token is a blockchain based cryptocurrency and also a ledger. All logs will be secure on the blockchain with no possibility for any kind of tempering or erasing by anyone.The main goal of Green Climate world is recording atmospheric data to their blockchain and planting trees.”

