Greif (NYSE:GEF) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.90-$8.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.62. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Greif Stock Performance

Shares of GEF traded up $1.21 on Friday, reaching $59.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.78. Greif has a 12-month low of $53.65 and a 12-month high of $72.79.

Get Greif alerts:

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.37. Greif had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Greif will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greif Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Greif’s payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

GEF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Greif from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, September 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greif from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Greif from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Greif in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Greif

In other Greif news, SVP Patrick Gerard Mullaney sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $33,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,843 shares in the company, valued at $259,978.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Patrick Gerard Mullaney sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $33,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,978.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 3,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $228,751.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,313,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,017,284.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,481 shares of company stock worth $3,445,697 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Greif

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the first quarter valued at about $1,648,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 1.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 16.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 202,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,183,000 after acquiring an additional 29,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 52.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 34,220 shares in the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greif Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.