Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a $56.50 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.63.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Price Performance

OMAB stock opened at $50.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.21. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 52-week low of $44.86 and a 52-week high of $63.06.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Announces Dividend

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $145.73 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 34.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.9%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s payout ratio is presently 213.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,870,000 after purchasing an additional 21,244 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,655,000 after purchasing an additional 61,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 9.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

Featured Stories

