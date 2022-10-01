Guarded Ether (GETH) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.59 Billion

Guarded Ether (GETH) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One Guarded Ether coin can currently be purchased for about $992.37 or 0.05114754 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Guarded Ether has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and $12,135.00 worth of Guarded Ether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Guarded Ether has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar.

About Guarded Ether

Guarded Ether’s genesis date was December 1st, 2020. Guarded Ether’s total supply is 1,605,665 coins. Guarded Ether’s official Twitter account is @GuardaWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Guarded Ether is https://reddit.com/r/GuardaWallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Guarded Ether is guarda.com.

Guarded Ether Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Guarda is a custody-free multiplatform cryptocurrency wallet with a user-friendly interface designed to store, manage, transfer and receive digital assets. Guarda Wallet currently supports over 40 most popular blockchains and thousands of their tokens (including BTC, BCH, BSV, ETH, ETC, XMR, ZEC, XRP, EOS, KIN, LTC, XLM, DASH and more). All the currencies can be purchased within the wallet with a bank card. The users can also exchange currencies via built-in exchange service and make fast crypto transactions.Existing in Web, Desktop (Linux, Windows, MacOS), Mobile (iOS, Android) and Chrome Extension versions, the wallets are accessible from any device connected to the Internet.Ethereum 2.0 brings Proof of Stake to the Ethereum network. Join Guarda's in-app Ethereum staking pool and earn crypto rewards in ETH with Guarded Ether (GETH).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guarded Ether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guarded Ether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Guarded Ether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

