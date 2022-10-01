Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Trading 1.1% Higher

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) shares rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $63.00 and last traded at $62.65. Approximately 19,592 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 886,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GWRE. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $114.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Guidewire Software from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Guidewire Software from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.60.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.63 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $182,429.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,430,568.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $182,429.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,430,568.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Winston King sold 3,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $195,370.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,237.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,202 shares of company stock worth $2,588,310 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 2.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,197,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,797,000 after acquiring an additional 109,373 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,316,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,421,000 after acquiring an additional 140,725 shares in the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 2,286,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,530,000 after acquiring an additional 208,000 shares in the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 2,245,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,491,000 after buying an additional 286,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 22.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,135,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,602,000 after acquiring an additional 398,155 shares during the period. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

