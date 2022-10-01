Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 62.8% from the August 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Guild Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GHLD traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.24. 4,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Guild has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $16.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average of $10.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.53 million, a P/E ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.87.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.15. Guild had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $287.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.33 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Guild will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Guild

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Edward Bryant, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of Guild stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,995.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Guild during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Guild during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Guild during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Guild by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd boosted its stake in Guild by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 140,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 44,844 shares during the period. 7.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Guild in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Guild from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Guild in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Guild Company Profile

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

