Gulden (NLG) Achieves Market Cap of $1.68 Million

Gulden (NLG) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Gulden has traded up 15.2% against the US dollar. Gulden has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and $98.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000316 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00021515 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.60 or 0.00275496 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001246 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00017099 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002214 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00004016 BTC.

Gulden Profile

Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 540,269,469 coins. The official website for Gulden is www.gulden.com. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Gulden Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.