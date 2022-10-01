Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,123,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,051,750,000 after acquiring an additional 62,798 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,076,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,046,263,000 after buying an additional 381,362 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $904,078,000 after purchasing an additional 637,575 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $825,046,000 after buying an additional 39,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19,945.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438,481 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $164.92 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.78 and a 12 month high of $244.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.68 and its 200-day moving average is $185.32.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

