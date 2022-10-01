Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 46,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth about $524,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GBX has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $58.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Insider Activity at Greenbrier Companies

Greenbrier Companies Price Performance

In related news, Director Antonio O. Garza acquired 8,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,947.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,646. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Antonio O. Garza acquired 8,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,947.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,646. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman William A. Furman sold 62,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $1,906,798.11. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 344,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,908.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 242,566 shares of company stock worth $7,603,400 over the last quarter. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GBX opened at $24.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.34. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.24 and a 52 week high of $53.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.96 million, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.58). Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $793.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

