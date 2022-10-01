Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROK. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,892,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,706,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,634 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $387,237,000. Harding Loevner LP grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,612,383.6% in the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 886,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,229,000 after purchasing an additional 886,811 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth about $120,251,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 74.9% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 860,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,956,000 after purchasing an additional 368,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $277.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $215.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $241.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.