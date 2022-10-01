Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,188 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Western Digital worth $11,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 6,375.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 368.3% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 679 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WDC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Western Digital from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Western Digital from $85.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.05.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $88,712.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $32.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $31.56 and a 12-month high of $69.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.54.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. Western Digital had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

