Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 135 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $328.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $374.55. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $328.12 and a 12-month high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

