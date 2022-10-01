Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 18 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10.7% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 1,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $796,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter worth approximately $441,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,084.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,259.97 and a 200 day moving average of $1,261.16. The firm has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.14. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,081.67 and a 1 year high of $1,714.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.73 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $978.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.81 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 799.34%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MTD shares. TheStreet lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,338.60.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total transaction of $49,825.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,777,085.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,314.05, for a total transaction of $491,454.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,421.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total transaction of $49,825.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,777,085.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,440 shares of company stock valued at $27,465,861. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

