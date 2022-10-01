Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,381 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPD. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 706,388 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,215,000 after buying an additional 8,780 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 16,683 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 37,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 123,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 13,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EPD. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $23.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.94. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.59%.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

