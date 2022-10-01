Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 128 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Linde makes up about 2.3% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $29,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Linde in the first quarter worth $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 64.0% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Linde in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $269.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $134.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $289.83 and its 200-day moving average is $301.04.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.60.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

