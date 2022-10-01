Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 49 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 181,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies comprises about 3.4% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of L3Harris Technologies worth $43,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,687,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after buying an additional 7,221 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.70.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

LHX opened at $207.83 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.71 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $230.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.30.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,644,693.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,644,693.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,626,858. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading

