Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 625 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 44.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 44.9% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 60.5% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday. Argus downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $28.56 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.48.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 21.95%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

