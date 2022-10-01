Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 7,724 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 460,510 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 7,724 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 1.4% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $18,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $18,698,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751,429 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Comcast by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,828,000 after acquiring an additional 12,642,202 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,507,025,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after purchasing an additional 473,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,009,415 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,779,600,000 after purchasing an additional 343,328 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA opened at $29.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.90. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $57.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.75.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.74.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

