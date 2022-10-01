H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.72

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.72 and last traded at $1.74, with a volume of 562672 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

Several analysts have commented on HNNMY shares. Citigroup lowered shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 110 to SEK 105 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 150 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 145 to SEK 125 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.67.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average is $2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.26.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

