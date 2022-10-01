Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Short Interest Down 10.8% in September

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 945,500 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the August 31st total of 1,060,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 277,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Hallador Energy Stock Performance

HNRG stock opened at $5.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $185.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.44. Hallador Energy has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $7.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 21st.

Insider Transactions at Hallador Energy

Institutional Trading of Hallador Energy

In related news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 75,414 shares of Hallador Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $542,226.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,039.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Hallador Energy news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 75,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total value of $542,226.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,039.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 261,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $1,856,174.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 343,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,438,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 721,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,809,601 in the last quarter. 30.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HNRG. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Hallador Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Hallador Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,173,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hallador Energy during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in Hallador Energy by 537.9% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP boosted its position in Hallador Energy by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 305,504 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 161,200 shares during the period. 51.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

