HaloDAO (RNBW) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $33,821.66

HaloDAO (RNBW) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 1st. One HaloDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, HaloDAO has traded down 47.6% against the dollar. HaloDAO has a market cap of $33,821.66 and $118.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005188 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,310.44 or 1.00092424 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007026 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004817 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00065349 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010367 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005556 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00065575 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00082897 BTC.

HaloDAO Profile

HaloDAO (CRYPTO:RNBW) is a coin. HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,874,776 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HaloDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “HaloDAO Protocol is a decentralised application platform designed to provide stablecoins optimised swaps between each other and against other crypto assets via an automated market maker. It also has the function of enabling stablecoin lending markets. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HaloDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HaloDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HaloDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

