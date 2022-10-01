Handshake (HNS) Price Down 6.1% This Week

Handshake (HNS) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 1st. In the last week, Handshake has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0405 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular exchanges. Handshake has a market capitalization of $21.54 million and approximately $78,247.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,279.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000314 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00021957 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.01 or 0.00274952 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00142429 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $147.69 or 0.00766037 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.06 or 0.00607180 BTC.
COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.
- COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000872 BTC.
Handshake Coin Profile
HNS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 532,459,651 coins. The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Handshake’s official website is handshake.org. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Handshake Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
