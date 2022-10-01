Handshake (HNS) Price Down 6.1% This Week

Handshake (HNS) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 1st. In the last week, Handshake has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0405 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular exchanges. Handshake has a market capitalization of $21.54 million and approximately $78,247.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Handshake alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,279.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00021957 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.01 or 0.00274952 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00142429 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $147.69 or 0.00766037 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.06 or 0.00607180 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $116.95 or 0.00606595 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

HNS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 532,459,651 coins. The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Handshake’s official website is handshake.org. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Handshake Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Handshake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handshake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.