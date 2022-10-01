Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL) Short Interest Update

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 73.7% from the August 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

Shares of Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 stock opened at $24.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.56. Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 12-month low of $22.24 and a 12-month high of $27.05.

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.5391 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th.

