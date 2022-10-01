Hartford Financial Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,257 M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MTB. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 192,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in M&T Bank by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,194,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTB traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.32. 952,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,755. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $141.49 and a 12-month high of $193.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.03.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.10. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,800,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,800,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.28, for a total value of $883,369.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,808.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,604,091 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MTB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $203.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on M&T Bank to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.57.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

