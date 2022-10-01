Hartford Financial Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lowered its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 3.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 28.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 54.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 25,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 9.5% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 32,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

WBS stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $45.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 869,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,336. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.16. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $607.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.36 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Webster Financial’s revenue was up 106.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Webster Financial to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Webster Financial

In other Webster Financial news, COO Luis Massiani sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $947,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 132,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,293,288.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Webster Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

