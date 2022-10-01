Hartford Financial Management Inc. Has $1.03 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lessened its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 67.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,971 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB remained flat at $102.58 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,246,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,915,428. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.84. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $102.21 and a 1 year high of $116.69.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

