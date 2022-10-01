Harvest Finance 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.56 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 1st. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $25.99 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be bought for $37.88 or 0.00196798 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance was first traded on July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 685,998 coins and its circulating supply is 667,688 coins. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

