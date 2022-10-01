HC Wainwright Boosts Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Price Target to $20.00

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Equillium from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

Get Equillium alerts:

Equillium Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of EQ opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.23. Equillium has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $7.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Equillium ( NASDAQ:EQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that Equillium will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQ. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Equillium in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Equillium in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Equillium by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 6,564 shares in the last quarter. Cota Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Equillium in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,771,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Equillium by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,597,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,333,000 after buying an additional 272,749 shares in the last quarter. 36.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equillium

(Get Rating)

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is itolizumab (EQ001), a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of asthma disease; and Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of and lupus nephritis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.