Head to Head Contrast: Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) & Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) and Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.2% of Grid Dynamics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.0% of Elys Game Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Grid Dynamics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.4% of Elys Game Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grid Dynamics and Elys Game Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grid Dynamics $211.28 million 5.97 -$7.70 million ($0.30) -62.43 Elys Game Technology $45.55 million 0.28 -$15.06 million ($0.78) -0.61

Profitability

Grid Dynamics has higher revenue and earnings than Elys Game Technology. Grid Dynamics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Elys Game Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Grid Dynamics and Elys Game Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grid Dynamics -7.32% 12.49% 10.82% Elys Game Technology -42.69% -153.29% -59.53%

Volatility and Risk

Grid Dynamics has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elys Game Technology has a beta of 3.89, indicating that its share price is 289% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Grid Dynamics and Elys Game Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grid Dynamics 0 1 3 0 2.75 Elys Game Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00

Grid Dynamics presently has a consensus price target of $23.60, indicating a potential upside of 26.00%. Elys Game Technology has a consensus price target of $3.24, indicating a potential upside of 582.11%. Given Elys Game Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Elys Game Technology is more favorable than Grid Dynamics.

Summary

Grid Dynamics beats Elys Game Technology on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grid Dynamics

(Get Rating)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms. The company offers technical consulting, software design, development, testing, and internet service operations services. It serves customers that operate in the retail, technology and telecommunications, media, consumer packaged goods/manufacturing, financial services, and other sectors. The company was formerly known as ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

About Elys Game Technology

(Get Rating)

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers lottery, online casino games, sports betting, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; virtual sports products; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments. The company provides its products through physical, land-based retail locations; website, newgioco.it or commercial webskins linked to its website; and mobile devices under the Newgioco brand name, as well as under the trade names of NewAleabet, OriginalBet, LovingBet, and Elys. It serves approximately 100,000 online user accounts through ,300 web-shops, 8 corners, and 1 land based shop. The company was formerly known as Newgioco Group, Inc. and changed its name to Elys Game Technology, Corp. in November 2020. Elys Game Technology, Corp. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.