Head to Head Survey: LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) vs. WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY)

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) and WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

LegalZoom.com has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WISeKey International has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LegalZoom.com and WISeKey International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LegalZoom.com $575.08 million 2.90 -$108.66 million ($0.53) -16.17 WISeKey International $22.26 million 0.75 -$20.34 million N/A N/A

Profitability

WISeKey International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LegalZoom.com.

This table compares LegalZoom.com and WISeKey International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LegalZoom.com -17.14% -49.38% -21.24% WISeKey International N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.2% of LegalZoom.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of WISeKey International shares are held by institutional investors. 45.9% of LegalZoom.com shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.5% of WISeKey International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for LegalZoom.com and WISeKey International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LegalZoom.com 2 2 4 0 2.25 WISeKey International 0 0 1 0 3.00

LegalZoom.com currently has a consensus target price of $19.88, indicating a potential upside of 131.91%. WISeKey International has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 383.87%. Given WISeKey International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe WISeKey International is more favorable than LegalZoom.com.

Summary

WISeKey International beats LegalZoom.com on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc. operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services. It serves small businesses and individuals. LegalZoom.com, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.

About WISeKey International

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions for the internet of things (IoT) and digital identity ecosystems in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: IoT, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI). It offers microcontrollers that provides identity to various connected devices; and mPKI, which include digital identity, certificate management and signing solutions, and trust services, as well as offers digital certificates; software as a service, including cloud-based certificate life-cycle-management and signing and authentication solutions; software licenses; post-contract customer support for cybersecurity applications; and infrastructure hosting and monitoring services. The company also develops, markets, hosts, and supports a range of solutions that enable secure digital identification of people, content, and objects by generating digital identities through its products and services in cybersecurity services, IoT, digital brand management, and mobile security, which enable clients to monetize their existing user bases, as well as expand its eco-system. In addition, the company operates ISTANA platform to manage components in an intelligent car by providing digital identities based on PKI technology.; and engages in financing, sales, and distribution activities. Further, it provides AI solutions through knowledge automation. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

