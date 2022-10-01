Henderson Opportunities Trust (LON:HOT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $948.00

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc (LON:HOT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 948 ($11.45) and last traded at GBX 970 ($11.72), with a volume of 15013 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 982 ($11.87).

Henderson Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.77, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,090.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,141.31. The stock has a market cap of £76.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.55.

Henderson Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. Henderson Opportunities Trust’s payout ratio is currently 476.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Henderson Opportunities Trust Company Profile

In other news, insider Wendy Colquhoun bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,042 ($12.59) per share, for a total transaction of £10,420 ($12,590.62).

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

