Hermez Network Trading Down 3.1% Over Last Week (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 1st. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $128.01 million and approximately $602,362.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Hermez Network coin can now be bought for about $3.50 or 0.00018151 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,302.23 or 0.99992328 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007091 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004814 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00064706 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010361 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005481 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00065146 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00082926 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network is a coin. It launched on October 9th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 coins. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

