Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.10

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.10 and traded as high as $4.44. Heron Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.01, with a volume of 2,711,106 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HRTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics to $5.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Heron Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 457.73% and a negative net margin of 239.34%. The company had revenue of $27.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRTX. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 90.9% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 43.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 1,539.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 16,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

About Heron Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.