Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.10

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.10 and traded as high as $4.44. Heron Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.01, with a volume of 2,711,106 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
HRTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics to $5.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.
Heron Therapeutics Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.10.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heron Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRTX. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 90.9% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 43.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 1,539.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 16,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000.
About Heron Therapeutics
Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.
