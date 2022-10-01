Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Holdings Raised by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 738,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,268 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.24% of Hess worth $78,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HES. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Hess during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Hess by 880.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Hess during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hess during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Hess from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hess from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Hess from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Hess from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.08.

Insider Activity

Hess Price Performance

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,686,473.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $1,484,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,265,358.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,166,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,635 shares in the company, valued at $10,686,473.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Hess stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,466,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.24. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.32 and a fifty-two week high of $131.43.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.08. Hess had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Hess’s revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 31.85%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

