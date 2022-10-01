Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SimpliFi Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 9,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

IEF traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.99. The company had a trading volume of 8,847,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,569,148. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.55. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $94.51 and a 52 week high of $116.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.179 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

