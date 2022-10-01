Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,581 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,416 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 222.7% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 75,786 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $15,257,000 after acquiring an additional 52,300 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,353 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,148 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.07.

NYSE:BA traded down $4.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.08. The company had a trading volume of 8,382,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,774,283. The firm has a market cap of $71.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.02. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $233.94.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

