Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $311,000 Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 24,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 56.1% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 34,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 12,239 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth $130,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 31.3% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 282,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,783,000 after purchasing an additional 67,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.38. 9,121,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,271,036. The firm has a market cap of $72.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.63, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.08. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.05.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.31%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 387.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on MO. Cowen reduced their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen reduced their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.