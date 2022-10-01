Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $488,000 Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $313.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.39.

Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $3.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $204.75. 1,512,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,001. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $204.57 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $234.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.40). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.09%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

