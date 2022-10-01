Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises 0.4% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,160.9% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

VGK traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.15. 6,696,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,221,974. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $45.19 and a 1 year high of $70.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.73.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

