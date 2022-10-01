Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Purchases 1,196 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 11.8% during the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 6,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 32.3% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 7,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 6.1% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 28,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BX shares. Barclays started coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Blackstone to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Blackstone Stock Down 0.9 %

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $235,296.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 862,800 shares in the company, valued at $28,196,304. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $235,296.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 862,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,196,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,423 shares of company stock worth $9,660,717. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.70. 4,828,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,880,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.66 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The company has a market cap of $58.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.30.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 92.70%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

