Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 277 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,443 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $28,697,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Target by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Target by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 444,133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $102,790,000 after purchasing an additional 66,977 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Target by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Target stock traded down $3.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,328,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,401,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.51 and a 200 day moving average of $179.49. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $268.98.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Target’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Target from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Target to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Target to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.67.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

