Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 351 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

VOE traded down $0.84 on Friday, reaching $121.77. 840,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,299. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $121.57 and a one year high of $154.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.31.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

