hi Dollar (HI) 24-Hour Volume Hits $4.10 Million

hi Dollar (HI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 30th. In the last seven days, hi Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. hi Dollar has a market cap of $214.36 million and approximately $4.10 million worth of hi Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One hi Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0527 or 0.00000272 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000260 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010946 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00166373 BTC.

About hi Dollar

hi Dollar’s launch date was July 31st, 2021. hi Dollar’s total supply is 4,677,121,978 coins. hi Dollar’s official website is hi.com. The Reddit community for hi Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. hi Dollar’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

hi Dollar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “hi is leveraging blockchain technology to build services that are community-powered. Members of hi are the key stakeholders of this ecosystem and the business is committed to maximizing membership value. Their first product is a digital wallet on messengers such as WhatsApp and Telegram.Members wanting to make use of financial services offered by hi must deposit hi Dollars in their savings account.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as hi Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade hi Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy hi Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

