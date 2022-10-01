Hiblocks Price Down 6.6% Over Last 7 Days (HIBS)

Hiblocks (HIBS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. Over the last seven days, Hiblocks has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. One Hiblocks coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Hiblocks has a market cap of $7.53 million and $674,614.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hiblocks Coin Profile

Hiblocks’ total supply is 19,970,843,711 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. Hiblocks’ official website is www.hiblocks.io. Hiblocks’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hiblocks Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiblocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hiblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

