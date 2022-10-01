Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. Cowen set a $205.00 target price on Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price target on Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.08.

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.8 %

Honeywell International stock opened at $166.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.71. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $228.26. The company has a market capitalization of $112.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $4.12 per share. This represents a $16.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.87%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.48%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.