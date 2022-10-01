Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 124,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,636,000 after acquiring an additional 46,303 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 32,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,620,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price objective on Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.08.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.8 %

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON opened at $166.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.71. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $228.26.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $4.12 per share. This represents a $16.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.87%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

